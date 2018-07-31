Revealed: Crime drops but threats of violence soar at Bognor Railway Station

Good news for commuters – crime at Bognor Railway Station is at its lowest level in three years.

Police have welcomed a 33 per cent drop in overall crime, including a hefty drop in the number of thefts.

However underneath the figures lies a steep increase in threatening behaviour, the Observer can exclusively reveal.

A spokesman for British Transport Police (BTP) said: “We’re pleased to see a reduction in offences recorded at Bognor Station and are committed to continuing this trend over the coming years.

“We work hard to ensure we have officers in the right place at the right time and work closely with the local train operating companies to make stations as safe as they can be.

“We’re particularly pleased to see a drop in theft offences, both of bicycles and of other items.”

Crime down 33 per cent

Despite a well-known issue with youth crime in Bognor, a Freedom of Information request to BTP revealed a 33 per cent drop in total offences at the station.

After peaking the year before, the total for the year to June 16, 2018 was the lowest since 2014-15.

In addition, the number of bikes stolen was cut in half last year, with 19 cycles pinched instead of 2016-17’s 38.

Rise in worrying type of crime

However the sharp drop in crime at the station, while welcome, does not tell the full story.

Bognor Railway Station is experiencing a spike in threatening behaviour and harassment, according to the data.

In the last two years the number of offences in those categories has risen by a shocking 500 per cent.

There were 12 offences last year, compared to just two recorded in 2015-16.

It echoes a similar increase recorded at Chichester Railway Station.

