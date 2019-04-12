Retail employee denies attempting to murder man in Bognor Regis

A retail employee has denied trying to murder a man in Bognor last month.

Akeem Adebayo, 23, appeared in court this afternoon charged with attempted murder in relation to an incident on March 10.

A 28-year-old man received stabbing injuries in the town, police said, and had to be taken to hospital.

Belize national Adebayo is charged with attempted murder, as well as possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Apppearing over videolink, Adebayo, of Carmelite Road in Harrow, denied all three charges.

Prosecutor Amy Packham spoke on behalf of the Crown and told Judge Roger Hetherington that Adebayo's trial is likely to last six or seven days.

A provisional date for the trial has been set for September 16, this year.

The case continues.