Renewed police appeal for Ford Prison absconder
Sussex Police have renewed an appeal to trace a Ford Prisoner absconder.
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 3:00 pm
Updated
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 9:31 am
Cain Richards, 23, was last seen at the open prison on Saturday June 12 and is sought for being unlawfully at large, police said.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “He is described as white, 6ft 3in tall, of slim build, with brown hair, blue eyes and a full beard. He has a tattoo on his right arm which says ‘NAN’ and is known to have links to the Essex area.
“Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but should call 999 quoting serial 1502 of 12/06.
“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it to them online.”