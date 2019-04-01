'Remain vigilant': Police message to Chichester van owners

Police have issued advice to van owners in the Chichester district on how to keep their tools and vehicles safe.

Read more here: Appeal for information after six vehicle break-ins in Bognor within a week

In a message posted on social media, Chichester Police said people should 'remain vigilant' and to provided a list of tips for protecting their property.

Car theft stock image

Tractor used to steal £10k worth of tools — Thousands of pounds of jewellery stolen from Chichester store — Concerns raised for 'vulnerable' Selsey swans

The message read: "We have received reports of van breaks in both #Selsey and #Birdham over the weekend. We would ask you to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious. To help keep your vans and tools safe;

" • Remove tools from your van when left over night

• If removal of tools is not possible, fit a tool safe and ensure it is fully secured with good quality locks

• Consider parking your van close to a hedge or wall in order to restrict access for anyone trying to get inside

• Engrave or mark tools and their boxes

• Fit additional locks external locks to van doors."