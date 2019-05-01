'Rapid' police response praised after Barnham shop burglary

Police officers dealt with a burglary at a bike shop in Barnham in the 'best possible way', according to the joint-owner of the family business.

Barnham bike shop break-in. Photo: D&D Cycles

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after the incident at D&D Cycles shortly before 2.30am on Tuesday morning. Read our original story here

David Wisdom said police were already on the scene when he arrived with colleague Daniel Locks after hearing about the overnight break-in, in which two bikes were stolen.

He said: "The door was kicked in and they grabbed the two bikes closest to them.

"There was a guy working nights nearby and heard them kick the door so called the police immediately. They turned up before myself and my colleague did. They were rapid.

"You never know what to expect with the police but they took this very seriously. They dealt with it in the best possible way."

David said police recovered one of the bikes within 30 minutes of the break-in, and confirmed the second one was found today (Wednesday) after a tip-off from a member of the public.

However, up to £300, which was stolen from the shop, remains to be recovered.

When asked how the break-in has affected the business, David said: "We will have to do some repair work which will be added stress but we have a friend who is a carpenter who will help out.

"It has hit quite a few people, who have been shocked by it. It's a family business and we have put a lot into it."

Anyone with information that may assist officers is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 83 of 30/04.