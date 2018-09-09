Ram raid with a JCB at Co-op

Thieves used a JCB to rip out an ATM from a Co-op store in the early hours of this morning.

Dramatic images of the scene show a police cordon in place around the incident in Church Road, Rudgwick, and the digger, surrounded by debris.

09-09-18 JCB Ram Raid Rudgwick

In an appeal for witnesses, police confirmed three suspects 'made off' in vehicles with the store's ATM at around 2.40am this morning.

A police spokeswoman said: "Significant damage was caused but the building structure has been confirmed as safe.

"The road was temporarily closed for forensic examination of the scene.

"Police believe that there are three suspects involved, who made off in vehicles towards the A281.

"Police are appealing for any witnesses or information regarding this incident to contact Sussex Police quoting CAD 180 of 09/09."