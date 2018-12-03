Public toilets closed due to vandalism

Public toilets in London Road have been closed after they were vandalised, Arun District Council has said.

The district council tweeted: "The Ladies facilities in London Road, Bognor Regis will be temporarily closed due to vandalism.

"They will remains closed until work is complete. We apologise for any disruption and hope to have them up and running again soon."

The closure follows news in November that the district council had launched an appeal after a spate of public toilets were vandalised. Five public toilets across the district had been affected.

Speaking at the time of the appeal, councillor Stephen Haymes, cabinet member for technical services said: “It’s very disappointing that a number of our valued public toilets in the district have become a regular target for vandals.

“This not only costs the taxpayer, but also inconveniences our customers as the toilets have to be closed whilst essential repairs are carried out.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed anything suspicious at these locations to report it, and I would urge anyone involved in vandalism to think again about the impact of their actions.”

Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police on the non-emergency 101 number, or report it online via www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online





