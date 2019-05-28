Prebendal School Arson: Police seek youths seen running away from blaze

Police are looking to speak to witnesses including a group of youths, following a suspected arson at a Chichester school last night.

Shortly after 9pm the fire service were called to the cricket pavilion at Prebendal School playing fields in Avenue de Chartres.

Pictures taken by WM Wills of Chichester C Watch

Damage was extensive, the building is completely unusable and the fire is being treated as arson.

Detective Constable Ellie Hughes said: "If you were in the area on Monday evening and saw anything suspicious, please contact us online or give us a call on 101, quoting serial 1466 of 27/05.

"We'd particularly like to talk to a group of youths who were seen running away across the playing fields as the fire service arrived."

Video credit: Ash Basra