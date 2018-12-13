Pre-trial hearing set for Bognor woman charged in connection with armed robbery

A woman charged in connection with an armed robbery in Bognor faces a pre-trial hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday January 11, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed.

Sussex Police said Megan Hammond, 29, unemployed, of Chestnut Grove, Bognor Regis, has been charged with robbery, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following an incident at Kamsons Pharmacy in Durlston Drive on Tuesday (December 11).

Police

She was remanded in custody to appear at Crawley Magistrates' Court yesterday, (Wednesday December 12), where the case was adjourned for a pre-trial hearing at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 11.

