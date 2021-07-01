Police stop car going over 100mph at Arundel
A motorist who was recorded driving more than 100mph on the A27 has been stopped by police.
Police stopped the vehicle after recording its speed at 104mph last night. The driver has been reported to the courts.
A spokesman for Sussex Roads Police said on social media: "We have just stopped a vehicle on the A27 at Arundel after we recorded their speed at 104mph.
"The driver has been reported to court where they are likely to receive a disqualification.
"The driver also blew 13 at the roadside. #DrinkOrDrive #CB341 #CB861 #Fatal5."