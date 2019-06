Three people have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle after a car was stopped in Bognor this morning.

Two men and a woman remain in custody this morning, police have said.

Arun Police said in a tweet: "Proactive stop of a vehicle during the early hours of this morning in #Bognor Regis has resulted in two males and a female being arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and attempt theft of a moped. All remain in custody this morning."