Police search for man about burglary

Police want to speak to a Bognor Regis man in connection with a burglary that happened in East Preston in December.

According to Sussex Police, officers investigating a break in at a house in Michel Grove on the evening of Saturday, December 30.

They believe that James Beaney may have important information about the incident.

Police said he is ‘white, 5ft 10in, of proportionate build, with receding short mousey hair and blue eyes’.

He also has connections in Littlehampton and Brighton.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who sees him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 993 of 30/12.”