Police search for Arundel tyre puncturer

A tyre puncturer is on the loose in Arundel – and police need your help to track them down.

Officers were tipped off to the issue by a car owner from Littlehampton, who said she had six tyres punctured between May 5 and November 10 all during visits to Arundel, costing her £1200 to replace them.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The owner of the car has been the victim of a series of tyre puncturing attacks over the past few months.

“The Mercedes car has been targeted on six different occasions, most recently in River Road, Arundel on Friday, November 10.

It is thought that the attack happened around 3pm and police want to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or may have information about any of the other incidents.”

If you have any information, you can report it online at sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101, quoting serial 73 of 11/11.