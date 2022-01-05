Police reveal CCTV footage of Chichester drone theft
Sussex Police have released CCTV footage of the drone theft that took place on December 28.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the theft of a number of drones from a store in Chichester and are looking to identify the two men in the released CCTV footage.
Police were called to a store in Terminus Road shortly after midnight on Tuesday, December 28, to reports of a burglary in which drones worth around £100,000 were stolen.
An extensive search of the area did not locate any suspects, but CCTV footage shows two men entering the building carrying a large Jewson-branded bag typically used in construction.
The pair are then understood to have left the scene in the direction of the railway line.
Detective Inspector Pauline Lane, of Coastal CID, said: “This was a significant burglary that has had a devastating impact on the victims.
“A full investigation is ongoing and we would ask anybody who recognises the people in this picture, saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the offence or has relevant dash-cam footage to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 0008 of 28/12.”