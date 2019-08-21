Police release more information about attempted bank burglary in Midhurst

A digger used in an attempted Midhurst bank burglary was stolen from a building site, Sussex Police has revealed.

Police received a report of an attempted burglary at Barclays in North Street shortly after 3am last Thursday morning.

A digger was found abandoned at the scene, by which time the 'suspect or suspects had fled', police said at the time.

Attempted burglary at Midhurst's Barclays

A spokesman said: "A white 4x4 may also have been involved. Nothing was stolen and enquiries are ongoing."

Providing an update into the investigation, a spokesman said: "The digger had been stolen from a building site elsewhere in the town.

"Enquiries continue and there have been no developments to report at this stage.

"Our appeal for any witnesses for information continues and anyone with information can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 124 of 15/08."

