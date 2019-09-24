Police provide update on Bognor murder investigation

Two people remain in custody after the death of a man who suffered critical injuries in an incident in Bognor on Sunday, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Local man Daniel Weyman, 32, was confirmed by police as the victim of a serious, fatal incident in Belmont Street, just before 1.50am.

Daniel Weyman. Photo: Sussex Police

He was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Southampton where he died on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.

Police arrested two people on suspicion of murder, later that day.

Providing an update on the investigation, a spokesman said: "A man aged 40 and a woman aged 35 who were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder remain in custody for interview and further enquiries.

"Warrants of further detention for 36 hours were authorised for both people by Brighton magistrates on Tuesday morning (September 24)."

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said the investigation is continuing.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident. Photo: Kate Shemilt

He added: "We continue to work to establish the full circumstances of what happened and our thoughts remain with the deceased and his family at this time. They are being supported by specially trained officers.

"Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any other information that could help us is urged to come forward as soon as possible.

"If you saw what happened or have any other information, please contact us by calling 101 or online quoting Operation Fairford.”

Flowers were laid in Belmont Street on Monday. Photo: Kate Shemilt

