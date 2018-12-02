Police make seven arrests for drink-driving in Sussex in just two hours

Seven people were arrested for drink-driving in Sussex tonight, police said.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the ‘staggering’ arrests were made in just two hours.

Seven people were arrested for drink-driving in Sussex, police said

Speaking on Twitter tonight, the spokesman said: “In the past two hours we’ve arrested a staggering seven people for drink driving in Crawley, Mid Sussex and Horsham.

“We’re happy to lock them up all day long but this figure in such a small time frame is hugely disappointing. Suspect a drink driver? Call us – 14 cells left.”

Sussex Police launched its Christmas crackdown on drink and drug-drivers yesterday (December 1).

The annual campaign, which runs until January 1, aims to crackdown on drivers who drink too much or take drugs before getting behind the wheel.

READ MORE: More than 8,000 motorists caught drink-driving in South East in December last year

Two arrested for drug-driving in Horsham on first day of police Christmas crackdown