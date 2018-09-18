Police look for missing Bognor teen

Police are looking for 15-year-old Bognor girl who went missing at the weekend.

Iesha Christopher, who is 15, left her home in Bognor Regis at around 3pm on Saturday 15, police have said.

She was spotted at Bognor railway station at around 9.30pm on Sunday.

Police describe Iesha as black, 5' 4", with very long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded top, black Nike leggings, black Nike trainers and carrying a grey Nike rucksack.

Police have said Iesha has links to Chichester and could have travelled by public transport.

If you see Iesha or have any information on her whereabouts report online or call 101 quoting 1162 of 16/09.