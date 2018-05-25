Police link vehicle break-ins in Bersted

Officers are linking three vehicle break-ins that took place in Bersted earlier this month.

The crimes took place on overnight on Thursday, May 17 and Friday, May 18, according to police.

Overnight on May 17 a vehicle in Sherwood Road was entered but no items were reported stolen (serial 0557 of 19/05).

The next night, a vehicle in Osprey Gardens was broken into but again no items were stolen (serial 0187 of 19/05).

The same night, a vehicle in Hazel Road was also entered and an Apple iPad and Dell laptop were taken (serial 0391 of 20/05).

Sergeant Ian Cheesman, of the Arun and Chichester Prevention Team, said: “We are considering the three from Bersted as linked.”

Anyone with any information about one or more of the incidents should contact police online or by calling 101.

Individual crimes can be referred to in reports using the above serial numbers next to each incident.