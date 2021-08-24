Police launch ‘urgent’ search for 54-year-old missing from Bognor Regis care home
Sussex Police have launched an appeal for information for a 54-year-old woman who went missing from Bognor Regis in the early hours of this morning.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 10:01 am
Updated
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 11:42 am
Ruth Allaway, 54, was last seen at Ashbury Care Home in Aldwick Road at 1.40am this morning (August 24), wearing a nightdress, hospital gown and a cardigan.
Anyone with information about Ms Allaway, who has seen her since, has been asked to call 999, quoting 0132 of 24/08.