Police investigation underway after men defraud Chichester pub

Two men have been arrested after a series of fraud attempts at pubs and shops in Sussex this month.

Sussex Police said it is keen to hear from shops or pubs 'along or near the A27' who may have been defrauded by the use of invalid Vanilla Mastercards in early February.

Police

The force is aware of four incidents so far, including one at a Chichester pub on February 1.

A police spokesman said: "Officers know of four incidents so far. On February 1 two men used an invalid card for a meal worth over £100 at a pub in Chichester.

"Then on Wednesday, February 6, similar cards were used at four shops in East Sussex - at Pontins and NISA in Camber, Salts Farm shop in Rye, where meat, tobacco and scratch cards were taken, and unsuccessfully at a Tesco shop in Little Common, Bexhill and again unsuccessfully at Costcutter in Fishmarket Road, Rye.

"At that shop, staff raised the alarm and officers stopped a car with two men nearby. A large quantity of fresh meat, along with tobacco, lottery scratch cards and some prepaid Vanilla cards were seized."

Police said the men, aged 41 and 22, were both from Portsmouth and were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation and after being interviewed were released under investigation until May 7.

Detective constable Shelley Campbell of Hastings Investigations said: "If any shop or pub staff or managers recall such attempts that they have not yet reported to us, we ask them to contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 315 of 06/02."

See also: The 11 Chichester streets with the most recorded crime



Show stopped at Chichester Minerva Theatre after audience member is taken ill



Diesel spillage sees road closed in Bury