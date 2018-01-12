Police investigating incidents linked to The Vestry pub

A popular late-night bar in Chichester is involved in an ongoing police investigation.

The bar in question is The Vestry pub in Southgate, the Observer can exclusively reveal.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Sussex Police is investigating some incidents which are linked to the Vestry.

“These are ongoing enquiries.”

A spokesman for developer Jaspar Group, which owns the building, said: “We are awaiting further feedback from the Local Authority and reserve further comment until this has been received.

“We do of course expect all our tenants to operate lawfully and responsibly and will cooperate with relevant statutory bodies to ensure tenants within our estate observe full compliance with prevailing legal requirements.”

Jaspar Group owns a number of other properties in Southgate and is seeking planning permission to redevelop the area.

The Vestry has previously had run ins with police under previous owners.

In August 2015 the bar was given five months to deal with various anti-social behaviour problems or face the loss of its licence.

A police spokesman said at the time: “Sussex Police has welcomed the probationary period imposed by Chichester City Council’s entertainment licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, August 25, aimed at getting the venue to clean up its act.

“Now under new management, The Vestry in Southgate has undertaken various measures to combat problems, including installation of an identification scanner and enhanced staff training.”

The Vestry has been approached for comment.