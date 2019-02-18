Police investigating break-in at The Regis School

Criminal damage was caused after a break-in at The Regis School last night, according to Arun Police.

Police said officers are investigating a break in at the school at Westloats Lane, Bognor Regis overnight between Sunday, February 17 and Monday, February 18.

A spokesman added: "Criminal damage was caused to the building together with vehicles in the car park.

"If you have any information relating to this incident we would ask that you contact us via 101 or online at http://socsi.in/BN5nE. Please quote reference 0148 18/2."

