Police investigating after bus is 'hit and damaged' by piece of rock in Selsey

Police

Police said that at 5.30pm, officers received a call that a window on the bus had been struck by a piece of rock in High Street, Selsey.

A spokesman said: "A bus window had been hit and damaged by a piece of rock. Nobody was injured.

"Anyone with information can contact the police either online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 1205 of 07/11."