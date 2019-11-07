Police investigating after bus is 'hit and damaged' by piece of rock in Selsey
A bus was 'hit and damaged' whilst being driven through Selsey yesterday afternoon (Wednesday), according to Sussex Police.
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 4:09 pm
Updated
Thursday, 7th November 2019, 5:20 pm
Police said that at 5.30pm, officers received a call that a window on the bus had been struck by a piece of rock in High Street, Selsey.
A spokesman said: "A bus window had been hit and damaged by a piece of rock. Nobody was injured.
"Anyone with information can contact the police either online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 1205 of 07/11."
