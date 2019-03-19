Police hunt for distinctive sports car after Wick hit and run

Police are searching for the driver of a distinctive car after a hit and run in Wick.

A police spokesman said a Porsche Boxster S was involved with a black Kia Cee’d on the A259, close to the junction with New Courtwick Lane, at about 6.08am this morning (March 19).

The driver then fled the scene of the crash, said police.

No injuries were reported, police said, but the driver of the Porsche, which was uninsured and notified as off-road, is being sought.

Police have described the driver as a man of mixed race, about 5ft 7in tall and with short, afro hair.

The vehicle activated several automatic number place recognition cameras in Bognor Regis and Chichester in recent weeks, said police, and officers believe the car could be local to those areas.

The spokesman said: “Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 156 of 19/03.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

