Police find cars used in £830k Petworth Park raid

The vehicles used by masked raised to steal around £830k in jewels and cash from the Petworth Park Fine Arts and Antiques Fair this weekend.

Police investigating the theft of a safe containing high-value jewellery and cash, stolen from the annual antiques and fine arts fair at Petworth Park during the early hours on Sunday (May 12), have recovered two vehicles used in the raid.

The thieves smashed through the fence and into the marquee. Picture contributed by Arthur Smith

A Volvo XC60 estate car was found abandoned on the B2139 between Amberley and Storrington, and a Nissan Navara and trailer was discovered on land off Houghton Lane, near Bury. Both had previously been stolen in Kent.

Detective Inspector Pauline Lane, who is leading the investigation, said: "We believe the total value of its contents is some £830,000.

"I'd like to renew our appeal for any witnesses to suspicious activity in the Petworth area at the weekend to come forward, particularly anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage that may be of assistance."

A third vehicle believed to have been used by the offenders, a silver BMW reported stolen from Wiltshire, is still being sought, as is the missing 400-kilogramme safe.

Anyone with any information can contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Snowman.

Alternatively it is possible to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, telephone 0800 555111.