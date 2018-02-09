Police ‘extremely concerned’ for missing girls

Police said they were ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of two missing girls from Littlehampton.

Emily Newman, 14, and Poppy Bourke, 12, were both last seen at their home in Littlehampton at 9.30 pm on Thursday, February 8, and police believe they are together.

The pair have links to Portsmouth, Brighton, Hove and London and it is believed they could be travelling by train.

Emily is white, 5’ 4”, of medium build and with long straight brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red parka coat with fur trim on the hood and she has a piercing on her tongue, below her lip and on both sides of her nose.

Poppy is white, 4’ 9”, of slim build and with very long straight black hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, jacket and trainers and carrying a square black handbag.

Police Constable Karla Notton said: “We are urging everyone on their commute home today to keep an eye out for the pair who may be travelling on public transport.

“Anyone who spots the girls is asked to call 999 immediately.”

If you see Emily or Poppy please call 999 immediately. If you have any information on their whereabouts or saw them earlier please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1332 of 08/02.