Police detail efforts to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in Arun

A multi-agency bid to tackle anti-social behaviour across Arun has so far seen one arrest, four teenagers taken home, 28 young people stopped and dispersal powers used on eight others.

The above, inspector Tony McCarthy revealed, was the result of dedicated patrols on 'hotspot areas' where there has been an increase in reports of anti-social behaviour.

Detailing the work the Arun Prevention Team has done with Arun District Council and British Transport Police to 'crackdown' on issues in Bognor and Littlehampton, he added: "I want to reassure the public that we are investing a significant amount of police time into addressing the root cause of this issue.

“I am mindful of the concerns raised by the communities in these areas with regards to the ongoing anti-social behaviour," he said. "Solving these issues remains a priority for us and we will continue to monitor the frequency of reports."

In a statement police said: "Officers have been deployed to patrol trouble-spots and told to take positive action to remove young people from any area where they are causing harassment, alarm or distress.

Insp McCarthy added: “While out, officers have also been speaking with local businesses and listening to their concerns.

“Anyone affected by anti-social behaviour in this area is encouraged to report incidents to us without delay.”

To report matters of anti-social behaviour please go online or call 101 quoting reference Operation Carbuncle.

