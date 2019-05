Police are concerned for a Littlehampton woman who has been missing for 17 days.

Helen, 61, was last seen at her home in Littlehampton around midday on Monday, April 29, police said.

Helen Lunt has gone missing - have you seen her? Picture: Sussex Police

She is white, 5’ 3”, of slim build and with shoulder-length straight brown hair.

Helen has links across Littlehampton but could become confused by her surroundings, a police spokesman said.

If you see her please report online or dial 101 quoting reference 460 of 09/05