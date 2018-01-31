Police chief defends force’s work in town after trader’s ‘abandonment’ claim

A police chief has defended the work of officers in Bognor Regis after a trader claimed the town centre had been abandoned.

Trader and Liberal Democrat councillor Paul Wells told a meeting last week his 999 call did not result in officers attending, while he claimed a previous report of a theft would not be progressed because of the low value of goods stolen.

Acting Chief Inspector Kris Ottery said: “We investigate every crime that is reported to us and use our professional judgement to assess what level of further investigation is proportionate.

“There is no financial threshold alone that means we won’t investigate.

“For example, Herman Kaarmann, 52, of no fixed address, was given a custodial sentence for stealing of clothes worth £45.98 from a shop in London Road, Bognor Regis.

“Scott Macfadyen, 42, from Gravits Lane, Bognor, was given an eight week custodial sentence for stealing clothes worth £291 from a shop in London Road.

“Looking at our crime statistic from this financial year so far compared to last we have seen a 3.3 per cent decrease in thefts from shops in Arun district.”

Ch Insp Ottery invited residents to contact the Arun prevention team by email at arun@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by calling 01273 404928 to discuss local issues and use 101 for non-emergencies.