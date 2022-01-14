Police called as boys cause disturbance at Bognor Regis school

Police cordoned off part of Collyer Avenue after a group of boys were found to be 'causing a disturbance' at The Regis School at about 3.30pm.

A group of boys left just as officers arrived but were later found to be on the roof of some garages nearby.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Our officers have cordoned off a small part of Collyer Avenue in Bognor following a report of youths causing a disturbance at The Regis School nearby on Thursday, January 13.

Police stock image

"Police were called at 3.30pm over reports of the disturbance, and a group of boys left the area when officers arrived.

"They were then located on a single storey garage roof above a property at Collyer Avenue nearby, and officers are engaging with them in order to bring them down safely.