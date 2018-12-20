Police appeal after piles of waste are dumped in Chichester and Arun districts

Four industrial sized fly-tips have been deposited across Chichester and Arun, according to Sussex Police.

Police said the four piles of waste totalled an estimated 80 tons.

A police spokesman added: “Each pile is around 3 metres across by 10 metres long and around 2 metres high and have been dumped on private land leaving landowners facing thousands of pounds of clear up costs.

“Officers from the Environment Agency and Sussex Police are working together to investigate these incidents and would like anyone with any information to come forward and tell us.”

Police said it is believed that a large heavy goods vehicle has been used to deposit the waste, made up of ‘partly processed commercial and household rubbish’.

The spokesman added: “The four piles have been left on private land between November 19 and December 11.

“Land owners along Eartham Road, Blackmill Lane, Thicket Lane and Eastergate Lane have all been victims of industrial fly-tipping.”

Anyone who has any information which may assist police, is asked to e-mail 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 885 of 13/12/2018.