Police and ambulance services called after accident in Bognor Regis
Police and ambulance services were called to Bedford Street in Bognor Regis yesterday (Sunday, January 23).
Monday, 24th January 2022, 7:21 am
Monday, 24th January 2022, 7:24 am
Police responded to the call just before 10.45am yesterday (January 23), after receiving a request from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SEACAMB) to attend a car park in Bedford Street, Bognor Regis.
A police spokesperson said a casualty had sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital by by air ambulance. "Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident," the spokesperson confirmed.