Pedestrian assaulted with pole in Chichester

Sussex Police has today (Saturday, December 11) launched an appeal for witnesses to the incident, which happened around 3pm on Friday, November 5.

Police said the victim was walking along Spitalfield Lane, near the junction with Douglas Martin Road, when a red car pulled up nearby.

"A woman in the passenger seat of the vehicle began shouting at the victim, while a man got out of the driver's seat and approached the victim with a wooden pole," a police spokesperson said.

A number of people are believed to have been in the Spitalfield Lane area at the time, and police would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

"The driver assaulted the victim with the pole, causing bruising to his leg.

"The victim was able to run away along Melbourne Road."

The suspect is described as around 6ft tall, of large build with grey hair and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 805 of 05/11.