Pair charged with burglary after Chichester house broken into and car stolen

Two people have been charged in connection with a Chichester burglary in which a car was stolen, police said.

A police spokesman said: "Overnight on January 8 and 9, a property was broken into in Hannah Square and a Mini Cooper was stolen along with bank cards. The car, white with a black roof and black stripe down the side, has not been located. Anyone who has seen it is asked to contact police online quoting serial 183 of 09/01.

Sussex Police

"Darren Betsworth, 32, unemployed, of Fontwell Avenue and Mark Courtney, 38, unemployed of Osborne Crescent, Chichester have been charged with burglary and will appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on February 12."