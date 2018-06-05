Pagham man who worked at Buckingham Palace ‘helped fuel demand’ for abuse images

A children’s charity has released a statement after a Pagham man who worked at Buckingham Palace was jailed for making indecent images of children.

Tony Aslett, 52, was handed a nine-month sentence after National Crime Agency officers found more than 15,000 pictures and videos of child sex abuse on his computers.

Tony Aslett worked at Buckingham Palace as a Visitor Services Warden

Aslett had been employed at the palace as a visitor services warden.

Click here to read the original story.

An NSPCC spokesperson for London and the south east said: “Behind every single image downloaded by Aslett is a vulnerable child who has been abused in the real world.

“In downloading these images Aslett has helped to fuel demand for them, increasing the frequency and severity of the sexual abuse of children.

“Tech companies, government and law enforcement must prioritise this issue and continue to work together to find solutions and cut these sickening images off at source.”

Anyone concerned about a child’s welfare can call the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000, where trained counsellors are available 24/7.

Childline is available for young people on 0800 1111 or www.childline.org.uk

People can also anonymously and confidentially report child sexual abuse content and non-photographic child sexual abuse images to the Internet Watch Foundation by visiting www.iwf.org.uk.