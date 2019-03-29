Missing teenager who didn't return home from school could be in Bognor

A missing teenage boy, who did not return home from school in Worthing, could be in Bognor Regis, according to Sussex Police. Have you seen him?

Police said 14-year-old Zac Crowley was last seen leaving school on Tuesday afternoon (March 26), and it is thought that he may have travelled to Bognor.

Have you seen missing Zac Crowley? Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesman said: "He is white, 5' 10", with light sandy hair and wears dark blue rimmed glasses, but not all of the time.

"He was last seen wearing a green blazer, black trousers, jumper and shoes, along with a white polo shirt. He was carrying a black backpack with a black-and-white geometric pattern on the front.

"Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1053 of 26/03."