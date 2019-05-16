Missing Littlehampton woman found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A woman who went missing from her home in Littlehampton last month has been found. Helen Lunt, 61, has been found safe and well in London, said Sussex Police. Sussex Police She had previously last been seen at her home on Monday, April 29, police said. County lines drug dealing - how violent crime gangs are exploiting children in Sussex