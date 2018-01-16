Missing Bosham man found

Paul Wilkins, the 51-year-old man who was missing from Bosham, has been found, police have said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “He was discovered sleeping in a bird hide at Chichester Marina at 10.20pm on Monday, January 15, and taken to hospital for treatment to mild hypothermia.

“He has since been reunited with his family.

“Police would like to thank the media and public for sharing concerns for Mr Wilkins’s well-being.”

He was reported missing after last being seen in Bracklesham at around 9.30pm on Saturday, January 13 and yesterday his wife made a desperate appeal for his safe return.