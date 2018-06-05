Met police officer cleared of assault at Butlin’s

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been found not guilty of assaulting an individual at Butlin’s holiday resort.

PC Joseph Kafel had pleaded not guilty to a single charge of assault at the park on October 26, 2017.

Appearing at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Kafel was found not guilty of the offence.

According to the court lists, PC Kafel is 35 years old and lives in Huntington, Cambrideshire.

Following the case, a spokesman for the Met said: “PC Joseph Kafel who is assigned to Specialist Operations was charged with assault following an off-duty [alledged] altercation on 26 October 2017, at Butlin’s in West Sussex.

“Sussex Police investigated the matter.

“During the investigation the officer was placed on restricted duties.

“Now that criminal proceedings have concluded a misconduct review will take place.”