Man with knife tried to lure children into woods in Bognor

A man tried to lure two children into a woods in Bognor this morning, police have said.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and police have appealed for anyone who witnesses a man acting suspiciously towards children playing in the park to come forward.

Officers attended West Park in Fish Lane at about 11.45am today (Tuesday August 6).

Detective Inspector Pauline Lane said: "We responded to a report that a man had attempted to entice two children into a wooded area of the park. The children were unharmed and ran back to their parents. We are trying to establish the circumstances of the incident and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or has any information to get in touch with us.

"The park was busy at the time and there were lots of people around. We have stepped up patrols in the park and surrounding area and if anyone has any concerns please speak to our officers."

If you help police with the investigation report online or ring 101 quoting serial 542 of 06/08.