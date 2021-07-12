Man who burgled two Bognor Regis homes is jailed

Prolific thief John Philips, 46, of St Albans Road, Bognor, was sentenced when he appeared at Hove Crown Court on 1 July. He had previously pleaded guilty to burgling two flats- one in Walton road on December 23, and another in nearby Belmont Road on January 22.

Mr Philips, who has 100 previous convictions for theft-related offences, was traced after his DNA was found at the first burglary, where electronic devices and clothing were stolen.

Food and household items were taken in the second burglary, which took place adjacent to Mr Philips’ address at the time.

Prolific thief John Philips has 100 previous convictions for theft-related offences

Some of the stolen property was recovered when Mr Philips was arrested.