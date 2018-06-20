Man tried to rob Chichester supermarket with ‘baton’

Did you witness a man trying to rob a supermarket with a baton on Sunday?

Officers were called at 2.15pm to the Co-op supermarket on Spitalfield Lane in Chichester, where an attempted robbery had been reported.

The man ran off after the incident and now officers are appealing to the public to help track him down and bring him to justice.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A man came into the shop and threatened a member of staff with a baton and demanded money from the till.

“The member of staff refused and the man ran away towards St Richard’s Hospital.

“The man was described as white, 5ft 10ins, slim and in his early 20s.

“He was wearing a dark grey hooded jumper and black jogging bottoms and white trainers.”

Nobody was hurt during the attempted robbery and nothing was taken.

Witnesses are asked to contact police online quoting serial 657 of 17/06.

Visit www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/report-online to get in touch with the officers investigating the case.

Police are expected to be releasing CCTV from the incident in the coming days.