Man to appear in court after coffee shop window smashed in Chichester

A man has been charged with criminal damage after a glass panel at a Chichester coffee shop was smashed yesterday evening.

Officers were conducting an area search near West Street, Chichester, at around 6.35pm following a report of a verbal altercation between a group of men, a spokesman said.

Police at the scene

During the patrol, officers were alerted to a smashed window pane at a coffee shop in nearby North Street and a man was arrested nearby, confirmed the spokesman.

Jonathan Turner, 25, of Duncan Road, Chichester, was charged with criminal damage and will appear at Worthing Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 20, police said.

The smashed glass