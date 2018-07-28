Man taken to hospital after 1am Bognor fight

A man has been taken to hospital following a fight in Bognor at 1am this morning.

Following speculation on social media this morning, Sussex Police confirmed that officers were called to High Street in the town at 1am.

They were responding to a report of a fight between two men.

A man had been punched and was taken to hospital.

No arrests have been made, police confirmed.

The air ambulance also landed in Bognor last night, according to reports.

The life-saving helicopter flew over and landed in the town, reports on social media say.

It is not known if these sightings are connected to the fight in High Street.

The air ambulance charity has been approached for comment.

