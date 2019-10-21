Man suspected of stealing a phone at Bognor’s Pizza Hut to appear in court

A man accused of stealing a phone at Pizza Hut in Bognor is due to appear in court, police confirmed.

James Hollingsworth, 36, of High Street, Bognor Regis, was arrested early on Sunday morning on suspicion of stealing a phone at the restaurant in Queensway, according to a tweet by Arun Police.

He has been charged with burglary and is due to appear at Crawley Magistrates Court this morning, confirmed police.

