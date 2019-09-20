Man suspected of serious assault in Bognor arrested after 'short pursuit'

Police have confirmed that a man is in custody following a serious assault in Bognor.

A man was arrested following a 'short pursuit' from Station Road in Bognor, according to a tweet by Arun Police.

It comes after a serious assault in the town.

A spokesman said in the tweet: "Enquiries are ongoing, and the male will remain in custody until such time."

More to follow.

