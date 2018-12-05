Man suffers fractured jaw after group fight in Chichester

A man was taken to hospital with a fractured jaw following a group fight in Chichester on Friday (November 30)

Chichester Police said the 24-year-old victim, from Barnham, suffered the fractured jaw as well as other head injuries when he was reportedly hit with a bottle in South Street.

Police were called to the scene at 8.26pm to a report of large group of people fighting. The man was reportedly attacked by a woman. He was taken to St Richard's Hospital where he was admitted over night.

PC Tom Van Der Wee, Sussex Police Constable and Tutor, said he and officers were dealing with the assault on Twitter. He said: “We’re dealing with an assault in Chichester City Centre which occurred at around 8.15pm tonight.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information about it is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1349 of 30/11.