Man stabbed and arrested on suspicion of burglary is released

A man who was arrested on suspicion of burglary after being found with stab wounds in Bognor has been released under investigation, police have confirmed.

The 42-year-old man had stabbing injuries to his legs when officers were called to Gravits Lane on Wednesday afternoon, but his injuries were not considered serious.

After treatment at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, he was arrested on suspicion of burglary at a nearby address earlier that morning.

A second man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm to the injured man and the same burglary incident. The 47-year-old has been released on police bail until October 6, police confirmed.