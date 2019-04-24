Man sought in connection with Chichester burglary

Police are looking to speak to a man in connection with a burglary at a Chichester jewellery shop earlier this year.

Fahey, 41. Picture via Sussex Police

Christopher Fahey, 41, from Dagenham in Essex, is described as skinny, with brown hair and brown eyes and has a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

Pressley's Jewellery shop in North Street was targeted overnight on January 7 and 8. A side window was smashed and the thief reached in and stole 14 designer rings worth a total of £27,000.

Police said the missing items are believed to be one-off designer pieces.

PC Robynn Gordon said: "If anyone has seen him or has any information about his whereabouts, please contact us immediately."

If you see him dial 999 or if you have information about him, report online or ring 101 quoting serial 148 of 18/01.